Armoured Commander II update for 1 February 2023

Update 1.2.18

Update 1.2.18

This is a minor bugfix update, any crashes please report them on the Discord or the Steam forums. Changelog follows:

1.2.18 Changelog

CNG: Successful small arms attacks from the player on enemy units will now cause them to become Alert if Lax
CNG: Any small arms attacks from the player unit will activate any squadmates on 'On my Mark' command and change it to 'Fire at Will'
CNG: Gun units that deploy will automatically face one of the closest enemy units
CNG: Enemy units slightly less likely to withdraw by default

FIX: When trying to add 10 rounds of rare ammo to vehicle but fewer than 10 are available, game will add as many as possible
FIX: Squadmates now properly count as moving after the player initiates an Overrun attack
FIX: Non-tractor units with towing capacity were not using the correct AI behaviour
FIX: Regional rare ammo definitions were not properly restricting ammo as rare if it was unlimited by default
FIX: If an AI unit pivoted to move but then the move was not successful, its weapons were still covering their old direction

