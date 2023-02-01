 Skip to content

Foundation update for 1 February 2023

Let's Celebrate Foundation's Fourth Anniversary!

Greetings Lords & Ladies!

Today, Foundation turns 4! 🥳 Time flies!

To celebrate this new milestone, we’ve applied a 20% discount on the game for a limited time.

We would like to thank you for your support and trust in this project. Your comments help us shape the game so that it meets your expectations. And we simply love seeing your villages teeming with life, all created from scratch!

Stay tuned for more details about Foundation’s future coming up very soon!

