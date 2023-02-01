 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Nebula update for 1 February 2023

Quick patch v1.1.6

Share · View all patches · Build 10453555 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello, while preparing patch v1.1.5 I have accidentally unlocked one of the space-ships by default.
This patch is just to fix this mistake. I am sorry for inconvenience.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2101251
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link