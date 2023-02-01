Hello, while preparing patch v1.1.5 I have accidentally unlocked one of the space-ships by default.
This patch is just to fix this mistake. I am sorry for inconvenience.
Nebula update for 1 February 2023
Quick patch v1.1.6
