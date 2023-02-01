Patch Notes v0.6.0

Share · View all patches · Build 10453456 · Last edited 1 February 2023 – 15:52:23 UTC by Wendy

News

Secret Vendor

Collectable in the world to add more "rerolls"

New Weapon: Frost Sword

New Weapon: Fire Scythe

New Weapon: Flame Crown

New Fusion: Glacial Sword

New Fusion: Obsidian Scythe

New Fusion: Agony Crown

New Glyph: Pertinent Star (Lyah)

New Glyph: Harvest of Souls (Veromus)

New Glyph: Holy Encouragement (Rhys)

New Glyph: Static Fury (Lance)

New Glyph: Burning Rush (Allure)

Corruption Level 8

Potion to increase health

Potion to increase regeneration

Potion to increase armor

Potion to increase movement speed

Potion to increase attack

Potion to increase attack speed

Potion to increase critical strike chance

Potion to increase critical damage

Potion to increase cooldown reduction

Potion to increase gathering distance

Potion to increase luck

Potion to increase greed

Changes

Lyah is now 3x easier to find

All enemies are 7% weaker

Fixs

Plaguelands no longer gives the same rewards as the first one map

The flesh wolf now uses its dash correctly

Hitboxes of all heroes have been fixed

Lyah's Weapon no longer attacks very far targets

