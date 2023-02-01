Patch Notes v0.6.0

Hey guys!
Let's check all the v0.6.0 patch info!
News
- Secret Vendor
- Collectable in the world to add more "rerolls"
- New Weapon: Frost Sword
- New Weapon: Fire Scythe
- New Weapon: Flame Crown
- New Fusion: Glacial Sword
- New Fusion: Obsidian Scythe
- New Fusion: Agony Crown
- New Glyph: Pertinent Star (Lyah)
- New Glyph: Harvest of Souls (Veromus)
- New Glyph: Holy Encouragement (Rhys)
- New Glyph: Static Fury (Lance)
- New Glyph: Burning Rush (Allure)
- Corruption Level 8
- Potion to increase health
- Potion to increase regeneration
- Potion to increase armor
- Potion to increase movement speed
- Potion to increase attack
- Potion to increase attack speed
- Potion to increase critical strike chance
- Potion to increase critical damage
- Potion to increase cooldown reduction
- Potion to increase gathering distance
- Potion to increase luck
- Potion to increase greed
Changes
- Lyah is now 3x easier to find
- All enemies are 7% weaker
Fixs
- Plaguelands no longer gives the same rewards as the first one map
- The flesh wolf now uses its dash correctly
- Hitboxes of all heroes have been fixed
- Lyah's Weapon no longer attacks very far targets
Next Update: February 15th
