Scarlet Tower update for 1 February 2023

Patch Notes v0.6.0

Patch Notes v0.6.0

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey guys!

Let's check all the v0.6.0 patch info!

News
  • Secret Vendor
  • Collectable in the world to add more "rerolls"
  • New Weapon: Frost Sword
  • New Weapon: Fire Scythe
  • New Weapon: Flame Crown
  • New Fusion: Glacial Sword
  • New Fusion: Obsidian Scythe
  • New Fusion: Agony Crown
  • New Glyph: Pertinent Star (Lyah)
  • New Glyph: Harvest of Souls (Veromus)
  • New Glyph: Holy Encouragement (Rhys)
  • New Glyph: Static Fury (Lance)
  • New Glyph: Burning Rush (Allure)
  • Corruption Level 8
  • Potion to increase health
  • Potion to increase regeneration
  • Potion to increase armor
  • Potion to increase movement speed
  • Potion to increase attack
  • Potion to increase attack speed
  • Potion to increase critical strike chance
  • Potion to increase critical damage
  • Potion to increase cooldown reduction
  • Potion to increase gathering distance
  • Potion to increase luck
  • Potion to increase greed
Changes
  • Lyah is now 3x easier to find
  • All enemies are 7% weaker
Fixs
  • Plaguelands no longer gives the same rewards as the first one map
  • The flesh wolf now uses its dash correctly
  • Hitboxes of all heroes have been fixed
  • Lyah's Weapon no longer attacks very far targets
Next Update: February 15th

If you're enjoying the game, don't forget to rate us on steam, it helps us a lot! 🧛‍♀️🙏🏽

Join us discord!

https://discord.gg/SMUMaKJ6qX

Help us by reporting bugs found or with ideas in the #bug-report #ideas discord channel!

See you in the next update!

Thank you so much!
Pyxeralia

Changed files in this update

Depot 2181721
  • Loading history…
