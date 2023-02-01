Update 0.1.4.7 Patch Notes

Back again for another patch. This time the focus has been on crew housing bugs, UV mode changes and a handful of smaller problems reported by the community.

Looking forward to hear more community suggestions and feedback!

Quality of Life:

Can now toggle UV mode any time after tech tree item has been unlocked.

Content:

Tech Tree upgrade to make depleted resource be mined faster. 1/2 rate instead of 1/4 rate.

Bug Fixes:

Crew Assignment:

Damaged Docks no longer stop crew assignment which could cause low framerate.

Tunnels:

Fix for short tunnels, created automatically between doorways, not being deleted when destroying a building in a loaded save file. Doesn't affect current save files.

Anomaly:

Prevent anomaly damaging research modules as they cannot be selected and repaired.

Misc: