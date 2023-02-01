 Skip to content

Surviving the Abyss update for 1 February 2023

Update 0.1.4.7 Patch Notes

Build 10453339

Back again for another patch. This time the focus has been on crew housing bugs, UV mode changes and a handful of smaller problems reported by the community.
Quality of Life:
  • Can now toggle UV mode any time after tech tree item has been unlocked.
Content:
  • Tech Tree upgrade to make depleted resource be mined faster. 1/2 rate instead of 1/4 rate.
Bug Fixes:

Crew Assignment:

  • Damaged Docks no longer stop crew assignment which could cause low framerate.

Tunnels:

  • Fix for short tunnels, created automatically between doorways, not being deleted when destroying a building in a loaded save file. Doesn't affect current save files.

Anomaly:

  • Prevent anomaly damaging research modules as they cannot be selected and repaired.

Misc:

  • Air purifiers can now be manually toggled off.
  • Removed box collider from Creature Habitat - it was preventing clicks on nearby buildings.
  • Missing Resources for building awaiting construction are now displayed on the building construction panel.
  • Added a tooltip to the "Delete Submarine" button to make it clear that it will destroy the selected submarine.

