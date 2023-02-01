Update 0.1.4.7 Patch Notes

Back again for another patch. This time the focus has been on crew housing bugs, UV mode changes and a handful of smaller problems reported by the community.
Looking forward to hear more community suggestions and feedback!
Quality of Life:
- Can now toggle UV mode any time after tech tree item has been unlocked.
Content:
- Tech Tree upgrade to make depleted resource be mined faster. 1/2 rate instead of 1/4 rate.
Bug Fixes:
Crew Assignment:
- Damaged Docks no longer stop crew assignment which could cause low framerate.
Tunnels:
- Fix for short tunnels, created automatically between doorways, not being deleted when destroying a building in a loaded save file. Doesn't affect current save files.
Anomaly:
- Prevent anomaly damaging research modules as they cannot be selected and repaired.
Misc:
- Air purifiers can now be manually toggled off.
- Removed box collider from Creature Habitat - it was preventing clicks on nearby buildings.
- Missing Resources for building awaiting construction are now displayed on the building construction panel.
- Added a tooltip to the "Delete Submarine" button to make it clear that it will destroy the selected submarine.
Changed files in this update