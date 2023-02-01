Reminder: When the construction worker cannot reach the construction site, the window of the construction facility will prompt that the resident cannot reach it
Missing material, if it is a category, do not show the "View Source" button
Fix code error reporting
Increase the function of closing the window with the right mouse button (same as the ESC key)
领地：种田与征战 update for 1 February 2023
2-1 BUG repair and experience optimization
Reminder: When the construction worker cannot reach the construction site, the window of the construction facility will prompt that the resident cannot reach it
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update