领地：种田与征战 update for 1 February 2023

2-1 BUG repair and experience optimization

Reminder: When the construction worker cannot reach the construction site, the window of the construction facility will prompt that the resident cannot reach it
Missing material, if it is a category, do not show the "View Source" button
Fix code error reporting
Increase the function of closing the window with the right mouse button (same as the ESC key)

