v1.5.4 (Minor bug fix, Minimap traversal option)

Bug fix / Bug: Stun effect of Maul skill does not works.

Bug fix / Bug: Flame wave skill does not works properly.

Bug fix / Bug: Infinit loop bug when using Extra attack and Teleport attack skill.

Balancing / Teleport attack now has 3 cooling time.

Balancing / Now Extra attack skill is activated only per skill applied.

UI / More specific information about Status Effect types (Blessing/ Curse/ Entangled/ Restriction/ Fortify/ Frozen/ Poisoned)

UI / Added an option to confirm end turn.

UI / Added an option to turn off death agony sound.

UI / Added an option to fast traversal adjacent room on screen minimap.

UI / Now player can move adjacent rooms on minimap window.