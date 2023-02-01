Bug fix / Bug: Stun effect of Maul skill does not works.
Bug fix / Bug: Flame wave skill does not works properly.
Bug fix / Bug: Infinit loop bug when using Extra attack and Teleport attack skill.
Balancing / Teleport attack now has 3 cooling time.
Balancing / Now Extra attack skill is activated only per skill applied.
UI / More specific information about Status Effect types (Blessing/ Curse/ Entangled/ Restriction/ Fortify/ Frozen/ Poisoned)
UI / Added an option to confirm end turn.
UI / Added an option to turn off death agony sound.
UI / Added an option to fast traversal adjacent room on screen minimap.
UI / Now player can move adjacent rooms on minimap window.
Crawl Tactics update for 1 February 2023
v1.5.4 (Minor bug fix, Minimap traversal option)
