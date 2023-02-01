 Skip to content

Nucleares update for 1 February 2023

Patch notes: B 0.2.04.010

The following bugs were fixed:

Important: Previous savegames are not compatible with this update.

  • Fixed the bug in the Pressurizer that caused the game to crash.

  • Fixed the bug where a battery was in player hand when loading a saved progress.

  • Fixed an error in the coolant leak animation of the primary circuit tubes.

The following items are added enhancements:

  • Added a panel with surveillance cameras, to be able to observe other areas without leaving the control room (it is very demanding of resources if activated).

  • Added the missing alarms, related to the Pressurizer: high temperature, high pressure, and low integrity.

  • Improved the light, intensity, and heat effect of the Pressurizer heaters.

  • An automatic error analysis and reporting system was added, which will allow me to know the stabilization level of the game (It only works if the game is running, and if there is Internet. It can be disabled from the game options).

