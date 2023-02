Share · View all patches · Build 10453239 · Last edited 1 February 2023 – 15:13:10 UTC by Wendy

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hello Birders!

We are entering a new month with a hotfix to the latest patch. 🦾

Changelog:

Fixed infinite habitat activation bug

Fixed paying for cards with cost X/Y/Z with cached food

Minor fixes in the Ukrainian language

Minor changes in AI

Another hotfix in the making!