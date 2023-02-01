 Skip to content

Remnant Records update for 1 February 2023

Update 3.1.0 - Mannequin exorcism rework, statistics, and more!

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New Features & Changes

  • Reworked the mannequin's exorcism: we won't tell you what changed, you'll have to find out yourselves!
  • Added a statistics screen, accessible from the title screen. Statistics aren't retroactive, and this is an early version: more will be added in the future!
  • Added an icon on contract that indicates the size of the map, and the recommended number of players

Adjustments

  • Reworded a text to make it clearer what it refers to (the ringing!)

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed a bug that caused the exorcism help effect to show incorrect colors at investigation difficulty levels 3 and 4
  • Fixed the dog bowl sometimes appearing all black
  • Fixed a door frame that was wrongly placed in Carsley Castle (left wing)
  • Fixed a bug that caused drawings to clip through tables
  • Fixed a bug that caused the gate separating the two wings in Carsley Castle to not be locked when it should be
  • Fixed a bug that caused the game end screen to have an incorrect font on some texts
  • Fixed a bug that caused players not to die when failing the "limited time" or "trickier treats" special conditions

