Update 3.1.0 - Mannequin exorcism rework, statistics, and more!

New Features & Changes
- Reworked the mannequin's exorcism: we won't tell you what changed, you'll have to find out yourselves!
- Added a statistics screen, accessible from the title screen. Statistics aren't retroactive, and this is an early version: more will be added in the future!
- Added an icon on contract that indicates the size of the map, and the recommended number of players
Adjustments
- Reworded a text to make it clearer what it refers to (the ringing!)
Bug Fixes
- Fixed a bug that caused the exorcism help effect to show incorrect colors at investigation difficulty levels 3 and 4
- Fixed the dog bowl sometimes appearing all black
- Fixed a door frame that was wrongly placed in Carsley Castle (left wing)
- Fixed a bug that caused drawings to clip through tables
- Fixed a bug that caused the gate separating the two wings in Carsley Castle to not be locked when it should be
- Fixed a bug that caused the game end screen to have an incorrect font on some texts
- Fixed a bug that caused players not to die when failing the "limited time" or "trickier treats" special conditions
Changed files in this update