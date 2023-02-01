 Skip to content

Brave's Rage update for 1 February 2023

Brave's Rage Full Release Now Available!

Build 10453141 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Fellow Braves,

Thank you for your support!

We are proud to let you know that the Full Release of Brave's Rage is now available. Be sure to update the game for the complete experience.

We are grateful and would like to welcome all new players who have decided to join the adventure. While it may seem a bit overwhelming at first, we are confident that you will soon fall in love with the game.

Thank you again for your support throughout the journey. Enjoy the game!

Sincerely,
The Dev Team

