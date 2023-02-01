Brave's Rage Full Release Now Available!

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Fellow Braves,

Thank you for your support!

We are proud to let you know that the Full Release of Brave's Rage is now available. Be sure to update the game for the complete experience.

We are grateful and would like to welcome all new players who have decided to join the adventure. While it may seem a bit overwhelming at first, we are confident that you will soon fall in love with the game.

Thank you again for your support throughout the journey. Enjoy the game!

Sincerely,

The Dev Team