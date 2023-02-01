I have received feedback from valued players that some parts of the English version have not been fully translated, so I updated this part. Please note that downloading athe new version may result in the loss of previous game archives, please update carefully. I sincerely apologize for the inconvenience caused to the players.
PHANOTIA I: ESCAVIVE update for 1 February 2023
Translation Update
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update