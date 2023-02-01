 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

PHANOTIA I: ESCAVIVE update for 1 February 2023

Translation Update

Share · View all patches · Build 10453122 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

I have received feedback from valued players that some parts of the English version have not been fully translated, so I updated this part. Please note that downloading athe new version may result in the loss of previous game archives, please update carefully. I sincerely apologize for the inconvenience caused to the players.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2269423
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link