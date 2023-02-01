Update 2.1.0

NEW

We have integrated a talent tree to strengthen your hero or give them passive effects. For example, the warrior has a skill that gives them armor at the beginning of each battle, the witch has the possibility to have potion cards in their starting deck. You can discover the other skills in the progression menu, the talent tree is on page progress. It will take a lot of rubies to unlock everything.

Enemies now inflict more appropriate types of damage, for example, trees cause nature type damage, poisoned mushrooms cause poison type damage, etc. Types of damage are displayed in a color spectrum: red for physical damage, green for nature, brown for earth, purple for poison, light blue for ice, blue for electric, dark gray for shadow.

Action icons on enemies have changed

The map navigation system has been improved to make the path taken clearer and more readable.

The hit FX of some creatures now corresponds to the type of damage it inflicts.

The button to reset your stats is back.

The backup system has been improved and an additional backup system has been put in place to prevent any corruption issues.

We have conducted many tests to ensure that your current save will not be lost.

If you experience any problems launching the game or a loss of your backup, please contact us directly on our Discord or send an email to rottastudio.repport.bug@gmail.com

Please note that the game is still in the development phase and it is possible that some issues may persist.

BALANCE

The Pipoo the Clown curse card now deals shadow damage and applies the debuff on the target instead of freeze.

The witch draws one card less at the beginning of the turn, but in the witch's skill branch, it is possible to add two by unlocking the appropriate skill.

FIX

The infernal bug that showed you a game over after a restart of the game has been fixed (finally, we hope. Let us know if it happens again).

Fixing some glitches on maps that allowed playing on 2 voices instead of one.

The runes available in the store no longer display on the map when viewing the map from the store page.

The glitch that allowed the player to play a curse card on an enemy before the end of the turn, so that it would be played on the enemy and not on your hero, is no longer possible.

The druid transformation in the forest should no longer spawn 2 bears on top of each other.

Fixing a bug that prevented or gave the wrong amount of rubies at the end of a duel.

A small bug that displayed the combo panel for a fraction of a second at the start of a game has been fixed.

A bug caused buffs or debuffs applied during the turn to disappear at the end of the turn.

FX