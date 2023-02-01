Update 0.0.2.3

Hello, survivors

This updates main focus is on performance gains, we've ran lots of testing and here's the results

Performance

The issue we located was the amount of players causing a FPS drop, this wasnt due to the map size or foliage used, this was mostly the players, we ran a test of 100 simulated players and the FPS was sitting around 15, 20 at best. After extensive profiling we figured out what the problem was and resolved it, the problem didnt just affect players, but the surrounding environment. After hours of optimizing we brought the FPS up to a easy 50-60 while simulating 100 players, keep in mind when you're testing in the editor the FPS will be be lower than a built version, theres a few reasons why, I wont go into detail as it's not important, however it's not likely that you will be running 100 players all at once, and if you were the FPS should stick around 60+ but on average you will have about 20 players simulating at most. The issue never was graphical, so thats why even if you lowered your settings nothing changed, it was all in the CPU and theres only so much the CPU can do before it maxes out (Even if task manager isnt showing it, it was) I don't want to get all technical on what's doing it, but the problem should be solved for performance drop and hitching, this might come off as odd, but a larger map should be more performant than a smaller one since on average you will render 0-5 players while playing, where as on region1 you could be rendering as many as 20

Bugs

We've also worked on a few bugs such as a broken spawn point in Region1, we still have a few more to take care of, but for right now we need the performance in check before we take care of the smaller issues that have been reported

Admin Panel overview



Admin Panel & combat logs

This update also helps with our admins and moderation side as we ditched the old /command method for a admin panel (the panel can be accessed with either the tilde key or 0 key) this will help admins do their tasks of moderation much easier and quicker now. And now that we have a panel that means we can now display combat logs, the combat logs are only accessible by admins of the server, they can search inside the logs and find the player that falsely killed you.

Recent Logouts



There may be another question you have, what if the player rule breaks and flakes? (breaks the rules and leaves the server) we have a recent logouts panel that you can locate them on, it works the same as the currently online users panel, you can click them and then apply a ban if needed, or if you want, you can delete all their saves from all 4 slots (if needed)

Banned Players



We also created the ability to add a reason for their ban, this can also be applied when you can someone, you will see a prompt appear with a text field asking you for the reason, if you don't put one the reason will default to "No reason given" inside the banned users panel you can click the desired player and click "revoke ban" to unban the player

Important

This new ban system dose not use the old method, so current banned users will no longer be banned from servers, you may also see blank slots in there, you can go into your saved games folder (in the server) and delete the "bannedplayers" file, you can delete that and it will clear the blank slots

That is all for now, we hope you have a wonderful day!

[url=https://discord.gg/46k8wyeH3s]

Discord link

[/url]

-TheCenozoicEra