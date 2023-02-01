Victoria 3 Discord QnA! February 7th!

Share · View all patches · Build 10452985 · Last edited 1 February 2023 – 14:39:06 UTC by Wendy

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Ahoy Victorians!

Next week we will be having a Discord QnA with the Developers, February 7th at 14:00 CET!

Make sure to join our Discord and we will see you then!

https://discord.com/invite/victoriagamepdx