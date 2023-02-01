New Update: Better Blueprint Mode, More Quality Items & Other Cool Stuff

Hey everyone!

This update was tough to nail but totally worth the sweat and some occasional tears! The second part of Blueprint functions is now available for you to check out, with some more awesome Blueprint-related goodness to be introduced in the next updates. As for today...

Gameplay

New Building: Cotton Gin improves the quality of Cotton

Boxing Office now animated

New milestone with a new unlock type: sell items to cats with high loyalty levels

New parameter: ML capacity limits the number of ML models that you can place at your Factory. ML Capacity can be increased by conducting researches, buying territories and unlocking milestones

Cacti growth rate decreased

High Quality (++) Iron can be traded in Trade Ports for lesser amount of Concrete

New Guide explaining the basics of Turing Trees

Depending on Hype level, cats might visit service buildings of the same type several times

Depending on Hype level, cats might add up to 3 item types to their wishlist upon visiting tasting buildings

Five more upgrades of items for Quality: Yarn Balls ++, Claw Sharpeners +, Claw Sharpeners ++, Ropes ++, Pillows +

QoL

Added an option to mass select, copy, and rotate Blueprints (currently without Tunnels and without copying on both layers at once)

New event type: indicates the first case of mass purchasing for a cat type

New event type: indicates when a certain cat type requested more items then there are slots in a Store

Improved tutorial and new research hints (suggested by Евгений Ры́марев)

Added an option to change mouse grid size

Turning on mouse grid enables mass picking items from Storages

Turning on mouse grid enables area deleting Blueprints

Turning on mouse grid enables mass removal of Transporters

Turning on mouse grid enables mass planting (suggested by Евгений Ры́марев)

Added an option to instantly place a Drill or an Extractor (if crafted) by pressing 'Ctrl+click' on a Metal/mineral source

Added an option to request crafting of 500 items at once by pressing 'ctrl+RMB' (suggested by Евгений Ры́марев & xz215279)

Text updates

Interface

Added an option to tune the density of clouds (suggested by Евгений Ры́марев & LoadRunner)

Added an option to prevent requests tab from collapsing (suggested by xz215279)

Added an option to change keyboard hotkeys for zooming

Added an option to toggle sticking of different object types while dragging the mouse

Improved sorting of items on building panel and in recipes

Sorting of objects in the Wiki synched up to the order on the crafting panel

UI/UX optimization

Accessibility Options

Added an option to change mouse pointer visuals

Code Improvements

Decreased save game file size

Decreased game saving time

Bug fixes

Performance optimization

