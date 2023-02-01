New Update: Better Blueprint Mode, More Quality Items & Other Cool Stuff

Hey everyone!
This update was tough to nail but totally worth the sweat and some occasional tears! The second part of Blueprint functions is now available for you to check out, with some more awesome Blueprint-related goodness to be introduced in the next updates. As for today...
Major Update: v0.18.121
Gameplay
- New Building: Cotton Gin improves the quality of Cotton
- Boxing Office now animated
- New milestone with a new unlock type: sell items to cats with high loyalty levels
- New parameter: ML capacity limits the number of ML models that you can place at your Factory. ML Capacity can be increased by conducting researches, buying territories and unlocking milestones
- Cacti growth rate decreased
- High Quality (++) Iron can be traded in Trade Ports for lesser amount of Concrete
- New Guide explaining the basics of Turing Trees
- Depending on Hype level, cats might visit service buildings of the same type several times
- Depending on Hype level, cats might add up to 3 item types to their wishlist upon visiting tasting buildings
- Five more upgrades of items for Quality: Yarn Balls ++, Claw Sharpeners +, Claw Sharpeners ++, Ropes ++, Pillows +
QoL
- Added an option to mass select, copy, and rotate Blueprints (currently without Tunnels and without copying on both layers at once)
- New event type: indicates the first case of mass purchasing for a cat type
- New event type: indicates when a certain cat type requested more items then there are slots in a Store
- Improved tutorial and new research hints (suggested by Евгений Ры́марев)
- Added an option to change mouse grid size
- Turning on mouse grid enables mass picking items from Storages
- Turning on mouse grid enables area deleting Blueprints
- Turning on mouse grid enables mass removal of Transporters
- Turning on mouse grid enables mass planting (suggested by Евгений Ры́марев)
- Added an option to instantly place a Drill or an Extractor (if crafted) by pressing 'Ctrl+click' on a Metal/mineral source
- Added an option to request crafting of 500 items at once by pressing 'ctrl+RMB' (suggested by Евгений Ры́марев & xz215279)
- Text updates
Interface
- Added an option to tune the density of clouds (suggested by Евгений Ры́марев & LoadRunner)
- Added an option to prevent requests tab from collapsing (suggested by xz215279)
- Added an option to change keyboard hotkeys for zooming
- Added an option to toggle sticking of different object types while dragging the mouse
- Improved sorting of items on building panel and in recipes
- Sorting of objects in the Wiki synched up to the order on the crafting panel
- UI/UX optimization
Accessibility Options
- Added an option to change mouse pointer visuals
Code Improvements
- Decreased save game file size
- Decreased game saving time
- Bug fixes
- Performance optimization
