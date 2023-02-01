Tame It Too! Prototype update (0.2.0)

Hi everyone!

We've been working on improving our prototype since the first release, and the updated version is ready!

Thank you for sending us information about bugs and suggesting improvements! We noted all the bugs you reported about and have been working on fixing them. We haven't fixed them all yet, but we're on our way!

A lot of fixes have been made to the prototype and a lot has been improved. We also added idle animations for Cat and Octa, so they no longer stay in static poses. And maybe the best part for you: we added a new hot scene and it's very cool and exciting!

Hurry up and download the update to see all the changes for yourself!

We will continue to work on the prototype. For the next update we have set a goal to add the fairy that Lee stole on Fairy Island to the game. We are currently in the middle of creating the appearance of the fairy, and all the phrases and dialogues with her are already written out! And we also want to make controls for hot scenes, so you could, for example, rotate the camera and choose the most attractive view. On top of that we will of course continue to fix bugs, improve the visual and gameplay of the prototype.

Thank you for your support, friends! As always, we will be happy to see your impressions, feedback and suggestions in the comments!

Changelog