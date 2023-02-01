Patch 0.0.41a - 1st of February 2023

Share · View all patches · Build 10452879 · Last edited 1 February 2023 – 15:09:27 UTC by Wendy

Change Log

Bosses no longer turn invisible once they go off screen and return on-screen

Player is now a directional arrow on the minimap rather than a dot

Added photosensitivity warning introduction screen

Map is now on by default per play-through if you've unlocked it

Most steam achievements added, but still missing functionality

Spinning daggers ability no longer lose track of the player when teleporting to and from side levels

Divine Kaleidoscope can no longer be interacted with if you've unlocked it

Added fade-in from black to menu scene

Trying the Map key without having it unlocked will now show an error explaining why it's not working

Added Water and Fire void screenshots to store page

Power of the True God no longer instakills bosses, but deals 200 damage per hit

Reaper health now has a 20,000 multiplier up from 4,800

Steam Cloud Integration is now functional