Patch 0.0.41a - 1st of February 2023

Change Log
Bosses no longer turn invisible once they go off screen and return on-screen
Player is now a directional arrow on the minimap rather than a dot
Added photosensitivity warning introduction screen
Map is now on by default per play-through if you've unlocked it
Most steam achievements added, but still missing functionality
Spinning daggers ability no longer lose track of the player when teleporting to and from side levels
Divine Kaleidoscope can no longer be interacted with if you've unlocked it
Added fade-in from black to menu scene
Trying the Map key without having it unlocked will now show an error explaining why it's not working
Added Water and Fire void screenshots to store page
Power of the True God no longer instakills bosses, but deals 200 damage per hit
Reaper health now has a 20,000 multiplier up from 4,800
Steam Cloud Integration is now functional
Changed files in this update