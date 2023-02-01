All about basketball

Hey basketball fans!

This week's update is all about narrative content! What do I mean by that? Well, first of all, your players will now send you messages from time to time, expression their frustration or satisfaction. For example, they might celebrate last night's win, or complain about an humiliating loss.

But there is more! Trade rumors can now appear in the bleachers feed, and your retired players might kindly ask you to retire their number in your stadium!

I hope you will enjoy this new update, and remember that you can also send me an email whenever you want!

Finally, I also wanted to add that I'm gonna write an article about the game's monetization, in order to explain why it's not free, and why I've included micro-transactions. I've received legit questions on that topic, and I think an article will be a good format to talk about that.

Enjoy the game!

Complete Changelog