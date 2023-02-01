 Skip to content

WAR DUST update for 1 February 2023

Little update plus bug fixes

Last edited by Wendy

  • Fixed zombies bug (player’s avatar was staying on the map after player’s death)
  • Couple tweaks on controller stuff, there were some random problems with gun slider recently
  • Your landmines shouldn't explode when your team member steps on them (they will do if you step on them). Sometimes the landmine color is not right (blue, red), I will look at it another day.
  • Avatars in spawn room should be invisible now (Except end game moment when we all land in spawn room, will do it another time if needed)
  • Added animated wheels/landing gear to jets. Wheels will hide when a certain height is reached and vice versa. Currently without audio fx.

