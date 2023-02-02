Hotfix - Version 1.2.6

Hello everyone!
This is a quick hotfix adressing a single issue with multiplayer tournaments.
The following issue has been fixed:
- Starting a multiplayer tournament will not properly reset the tournament score
As always, have fun playing!
