 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Mein Reiterhof 3 update for 2 February 2023

Hotfix - Version 1.2.6

Share · View all patches · Build 10452850 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello everyone!

This is a quick hotfix adressing a single issue with multiplayer tournaments.
The following issue has been fixed:

  • Starting a multiplayer tournament will not properly reset the tournament score

As always, have fun playing!

Changed files in this update

Depot 1962151
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link