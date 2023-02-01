[Beta] P&C HotFix: 010223

Size: 61 KBs

Fixes:

ːswirliesː Fixed Moth's route debuff not being healed when going to NG+

ːswirliesː Fixed Mouse Princess shown at war in the Kingdom Status menu against Harvest/Finhead/Mermaid/Bird/Oni when it should be showing the "tax" icon instead

ːswirliesː Fixed Dog Princess bugging the Progeny she removes from the party during her intro scene

ːswirliesː Added automatic fix to "disappeared" Progeny once the Progeny Box menu gets accessed

ːswirliesː Fixed "Grim Orb" magic skill not being assigned to ghosts but to goblins instead

ːswirliesː Added new method to stop eggs from hatching during scenes or animations

ːswirliesː Fixed screen remaining zoomed after being refused to proceed in Oni Princess' tent because of not enough STR