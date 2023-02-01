 Skip to content

Princess & Conquest update for 1 February 2023

[Beta] P&C HotFix: 010223

Build 10452845

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Size: 61 KBs

Fixes:

ːswirliesː Fixed Moth's route debuff not being healed when going to NG+
ːswirliesː Fixed Mouse Princess shown at war in the Kingdom Status menu against Harvest/Finhead/Mermaid/Bird/Oni when it should be showing the "tax" icon instead
ːswirliesː Fixed Dog Princess bugging the Progeny she removes from the party during her intro scene
ːswirliesː Added automatic fix to "disappeared" Progeny once the Progeny Box menu gets accessed
ːswirliesː Fixed "Grim Orb" magic skill not being assigned to ghosts but to goblins instead
ːswirliesː Added new method to stop eggs from hatching during scenes or animations
ːswirliesː Fixed screen remaining zoomed after being refused to proceed in Oni Princess' tent because of not enough STR

