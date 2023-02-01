Small patch 01.02.

bugfixes
-splitter losing abilities issue fixed
-heart weapon no longer causes a bug
-fur vest description now shows
-more minor text glitching
-tile highlight inconsistencies fixed
-fixed boxing gloves+checkered shirt combination
other
-visuals slightly improved for above full hd resolutions
-added a colorblind option, it changes tile highligts from red to blue
-improved several ability descriptions
-rerolling now might give you an item of a different type too
balance
-heart restores hp to allies in the distance of 1 instead of 2
