Small patch 01.02.

bugfixes

-splitter losing abilities issue fixed

-heart weapon no longer causes a bug

-fur vest description now shows

-more minor text glitching

-tile highlight inconsistencies fixed

-fixed boxing gloves+checkered shirt combination

other

-visuals slightly improved for above full hd resolutions

-added a colorblind option, it changes tile highligts from red to blue

-improved several ability descriptions

-rerolling now might give you an item of a different type too

balance

-heart restores hp to allies in the distance of 1 instead of 2