 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

A Bit of Tactics update for 1 February 2023

Small patch 01.02.

Share · View all patches · Build 10452837 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

bugfixes
-splitter losing abilities issue fixed
-heart weapon no longer causes a bug
-fur vest description now shows
-more minor text glitching
-tile highlight inconsistencies fixed
-fixed boxing gloves+checkered shirt combination
other
-visuals slightly improved for above full hd resolutions
-added a colorblind option, it changes tile highligts from red to blue
-improved several ability descriptions
-rerolling now might give you an item of a different type too
balance
-heart restores hp to allies in the distance of 1 instead of 2

Changed files in this update

Depot 2167871
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link