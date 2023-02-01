NARAKA: BLADEPOINT Update –February 2nd, 2023

Dear players,

The servers of NARAKA: BLADEPOINT will be suspended for maintenance from Feb 1st, 2023 at 23:00 (UTC) to Feb 2nd, 2023 at 03:00 (UTC). We suggest that you log out in advance and enter the game again after the maintenance.

The details for this update are as follows:

Brand-new content!

I. A New Episode of Showdown

New Level: Gelid Yushan

Among the mist around Yushan Snowy Peaks, countless heroes had gambled their lives for that ancient artifact.

It's time to meet this new boss, the Matron of Yushan, on the top of Yushan Ruins.

New Hero Joined: Tianhai

This humble monk transforms into a colossal Vajra warrior, all those who stand in his path shall fall.

In Showdown, Tianhai has a new ability to "Counter" after transforming into Vajra. The Counterstrike combo is enhanced when equipped with the exclusive Souljade that enhances the ultimate, and the Boss is staggered for a longer period. New Mode: Enigma Domain

In the game of Enigma Domain, monsters grow stronger over time. Before time runs out, the more monsters you defeat, the more rewards you will win.

Come and explore the Enigma Domain, there are loads of new Souljades await! New Type of Omens: Frostbite Omens

Affected by Matron of Yushan, many Omens turn into [Frostbite Omens] which accumulate heroes' Frostbite. When Frostbite reaches a certain amount, the hero will be frozen.

Equipping Souljades with [Ice-wielding] attribute can help to resist the effect brought by Frostbite Omens. Showdown Souljade: Ice-wielding

In the new updates, there's a chance to get Souljade with [Ice-wielding] attribute in all Showdown levels. Meanwhile, [Ice Essence] can be obtained by completing weekly challenges. [Ice Essence] can imbue [Ice-wielding] to the those Souljades without this attribute.

Attacking monsters with [Ice-wielding] Souljades can accumulate Frostbite of the monsters. When Frostbite reaches a certain amount, ice blast will be triggered and cause damage to monsters' Astral Aegis.

Each [Ice-wielding] Souljade you equip increases you [Ice-wielding] by 1.

Higher levels of [Ice-wielding] deals more damage to Astral Aegis and can better resist Frostbite Omens. Showdown Souljade

In the updates, 30 new Showdown Souljades are now available, which include:

(1) 7 Ice Souljades of melee weapon, 6 of ranged weapon an 4 of other special effect.

(2) Exclusive Souljades that enhance Tianhai, Temulch and Matari's ultimates.

(3) Defuse·Dash(Counterattack) & (Concentrate), Defuse·Combo(Counterattack) & (Concentrate).

(4) 5 Souljades that enhance ranged attack and Weaponry Chest Boon.

II. Feria Shen's new skill [Gunplay: Aim] and ultimate [Mech Mayhem: Co-pilot] are now available

[Gunplay: Aim]

Leap backward and raise the gun, aim and shoot with high damage and mark enemies with [Silence] for 3 sec.

Move the crosshair while using this skill to adjust the leap direction.

[Mech Mayhem: Co-pilot]

Set a beacon at the target point and knock nearby enemies airborne.

Feria and allies can pilot [Bronze Mech] by interacting with the beacon.

Compared to ultimate [Mech Mayhem], the [Bronze Mech] summoned by beacon has lower Health. When shooting enemies, it deals higher damage and builds Energy faster (but its own Energy recovery speed is slower).

III. Adjustments to Holoroth Map

Adjustments to the route of Temple of Light and Shadow:

(1) Added two more entrances with direct access to the inner hall at the front of the right wing.

(2) Added two more entrances to the out wall of the right wing.

(3) Added a breach to the rear of the left wing. The ceiling height of the basement of the Temple of Light and Shadow was reduced by 2m. Added exits to some of the buildings in the City of Tang that have only doors. Added two new Scout Bells to the right side of the Plumed Castle.

Hero Adjustments

I. Feria Shen

Slightly increased the range of the Swarm for Bronze Mech under all talents. Optimized the pitch angle view of Bronze Mech in cannon mode under all talents. Now, Bronze Mech can aim enemies at its feet more easily in cannon mode.

II. Tarka Ji

Increased the Energy cost of the second-stage dodge (elbow strike) from 67% to 83% of the normal dodge's energy cost when Tarka Ji casts his ultimate [Blackout] and all of his talents. Adjusted the attack range of the 2nd stage dodge (elbow strike) under his ultimates. Taka Ji can no longer hit enemies on the ground in flat terrain.

//Dev Note: Tarka Ji's elbow strike, which has a low Energy cost, gives him the upper hand in a 1v1 battle. Enemies knocked down have no countermeasures against Taka Ji's elbow strike. Therefore, we adjusted the energy cost and attack range of Tarka Ji's elbow strike so his enemies could counter him.

Weapon Adjustments

I. General Adjustments for Ranged Weapons

Optimized the sound effects of Musket and Pistol.

II. Staff

Adjusted the Focus of the second strike of [Heaven Uproar] to Golden. Slightly prolonged the staggering time after using [Relentless Lunge] (put off the time point to enable dodging and doing combo).

III. Dagger

Increased the startup frames of airborne Vertical Strike and optimized the move. Slightly put off the time point to enable clashing after using [Soulbreak]. Increased the airborne Vertical Strike Damage Multiplier from 1.56+0.15 to 1.73+0.17.

//Dev Note: Compared with other weapons, Dagger possesses more combat options. Thus we've made this adjustment for other weapons to make it less difficult to confront Dagger, and increased the airborne Vertical Strike Damage for the Dagger.

Souljade Adjustment

I. Longsword Souljade

Reduced the stagger time of both players after [Hepta-Detach] hits.

Special Souljades for Spring Festival, [Spring Festival·Firework] and [Spring Festival·Firecracker] are removed from Quick Match, Shadow Surge, Through the Fire, Omni's Nightmare and BOT Mode.

Showdown Adjustments

I. Combat Adjustments

Hero Adjustments

(1) Brought forward the time point to enable skill using after Matari's [Dancing Leaves] and [Soulbreak Tusk].

(2) Brought forward the time point to enable dodging after Tarka Ji's [Blazing Phoenix Flash]. Weapon Adjustments

(1) Increased Musket's Damage Multiplier from 1.8 to 2.15

(2) Longsword:

Reduced 1st stage charged Vertical Strike Damage Multiplier from 4.46 to 4.17

Reduced 2nd stage charged Horizontal Strike Damage Multiplier from 5.12 to 4.42 Souljade Adjustments

(1) Slightly increased the Damage Multiplier of certain strikes of [Splitter]:

from 2.01+2.01 to 2.51+2.51

(2) Slightly reduced the Damage Multiplier of certain strikes of [Phoenix Blast]:

2nd stage charged Vertical Strike Damage Multiplier: from 5.16 to 4.42

1st stage charged Horizontal Strike Damage Multiplier: from 5.92 to 4.84

2nd stage charged Horizontal Strike Damage Multiplier: from 7.3 to 6.86

(3) Slightly increased the Damage Multiplier of certain strikes of [Blue Moon]:

Horizontal Strike Damage Multiplier: from 1.7+1.7 to 2.63+2.63

Vertical Strike Damage Multiplier: from 1.57+1.57 to 2.62+2.62

(4) Slightly increased the Damage Multiplier of certain strikes of [Stamina Strike]:

Horizontal Strike Damage Multiplier: from 1.63+1.63 to 2.08+2.08

Vertical Strike Damage Multiplier: from 1.59+1.59 to 2.05+2.05

(5) Slightly increased the Damage Multiplier of certain strikes of [Dual Ring]:

from 2.63+2.63 to 3.02+3.02

(6) New effect for [Quick Charge]: decreased the damage of charged Pistols by 15%.

(7) [Desperation] Damage Boost:

adjusted from 30% to 20%.

(8) [Backfire] Damage Boost:

adjusted from 25% to 20%

(9) [Outrage] Damage Multiplier Boost:

adjusted from 20% to 15%

(10) [Stormstride] Damage Multiplier:

adjusted from 1.95 to 1.5 Rule Adjustments

(1) Adjustments to Calculation of Damage to Astral Aegis:

The Astral Aegis damage dealt by the character to monsters has been adjusted from being calculated based on the damage dealt to the target's health by the character to the damage multiplier of the character's strikes.

After the adjustment, the Astral Aegis damage dealt by the character to monsters will no longer be affected by the character's [Attack], [Damage Bonus] and other damage boost buffs.

(2) Adjustments to the rules of rage recovery:

The rage recovery effect of a character attacking has been adjusted from being calculated based on the damage dealt to the target's health by the character to the damage multiplier of the character's strikes.

After the adjustment, the character's rage recovery through attacking will no longer be affected by the character's [Attack], [Damage Bonus] and other damage boost buffs.

II. Level Adjustments

Slightly reduced the Damage Multiplier of Stone Monster:

(1) Reduced Damage Multiplier of its spinning-dashing strike from 0.8 each stage to 0.56 each stage.

(2) Reduced Damage Multiplier of its leaping-smashing strike from 8.29 to 4.46.

(3) Reduced Damage Multiplier of its spikes from 8.73 to 4.7.

III. Showdown Souljade Adjustments

Added the feature "Imbue" which can attach extra [Ice-wielding] attribute to Showdown Souljades by using the imbuement item, Ice Essence. Now players can equip/unequip Showdown Souljades during the preparation phase. Added the new feature: "Showdown Souljade preset". Each hero can now save 3 Showdown Souljade presets at the same time. Added the new feature: "Auto Allocate". Players can now equip Showdown Souljades of high sense grade with one tap.

IV. Showdown Souljade Sense Development Adjustments

Max sense level raised from 350 to 400. Optimized how the Showdown Souljade enhancement is calculated. The EXP gained by Showdown Souljades when they approach the Sense cap of the current version will no longer diminish. Decreased the guaranteed base EXP that a low-level Showdown Souljade can provide when used as a consumable for Showdown Souljade enhancement. Adjusted the rules for generating high Sense level Souljades in the weekly rewards of Showdown based on max Sense level. Increased the Sense level range of the Showdown Souljades that dropped in Hard and Nightscream levels in The Morus Isle. The upgrade speed of Hero Sense thus will be accelerated by playing in these levels.

V. Showdown Hero Cultivation Adjustments

When the current Hero Sense Level is greatly higher than the recommended Sense Level, the Exp will be reduced by a certain at the settlement.

VI. Showdown Drops Adjustments

Adjusted the exclusive Showdown Souljades dropped n [Omnius Descent·Nightscream], [Desert Tribulations·Nightscream], and [Immovable·Nightscream]. Players now have a chance to obtain a special item [Rune Key] or [Legendary Rune Key] by defeating the bosses in all levels in [Gelid Yushan] and all Nightscream levels in others. Players can now enter the Enigma Domain mode by consuming [Rune Keys] or [Legendary Rune Keys]. When a player enters the Enigma Domain mode using [Legendary Rune Keys], it will boost Luck for all teammates and add an additional Showdown Souljade dropped from each boss. The bonus Luck effect brought by [Legendary Rune Keys] can stack.

VII. Others

Adjusted the opening hours of Showdown:

NA Server 20:00 - 8:00 (UTC);

EU Server 13:00 - 01:00 next day (UTC);

EAS & AS Servers 7:00 - 19:00 (UTC) The recommended sense level for Doom mode has increased to 295, and the recommended sense grade for Doom·Racing has increased to 370.

After the update, Doom·Racing will be temporarily disabled and will be available again on February 16th.

In-game Adjustments

I. Adjustments to the rules for calculating scores: Added the influence of the number of eliminating opponents on the score settlement in The Herald's Trial mode. Eliminating opponents weigh higher on the score settlement gradually as you improve your rank, while the other combat actions will gradually weigh lower. (Slight effect on players ranking Solar and Empyrean. Great effect on players ranking Astral and Asura)

//Dev Note: In the Clash League, we tried to use the number of eliminating opponents (Elimination: Cairn of the enemy you defeated runs out of Health.) instead of other combat actions as the basis for calculating scores to prevent players from win-trading and it worked well. So, we decided to introduce this set of rules into The Herald's Trial mode. Meanwhile, counts for elimination will be added to other related interfaces.

II. Feature Optimizations

Adjustments to The Bloodbath

(1) Reduced the size of the Holoroth map: The Bloodbath.

(2) Added Scout Bells to The Bloodbath so it would be easier for players to find their opponents. Optimized the running performance after quitting sliding from the slope.

Out-game Adjustments

I. Limited-time Event: Snow of Yushan

Event Time: From Update to Apr 10th, 2023 at 20:00 (UTC)

Event Rules: Gain Nether Stone by completing quests during the event to redeem great event rewards.

*Notice: Event quests will only refresh when Showdown mode is available. But you can redeem rewards when it's closed.

II. Limited-time Event: Lantern of Fantasy

Placed upon high, it glints with a star-like light. All is lit below its tender shine.

Event Time: From Update to Feb 17th, 2023 at 20:00 (UTC)

Event Rules:

Gain Jade Rabbit Dumpling by completing quests during the event. Jade Rabbit Dumpling can be redeemed for great event rewards. You may claim 1 Lantern per day, up to 7 in total. Click the Lantern to open Lantern Riddle, and then click the glowing Lantern to complete the questions. Get them right to win great rewards! (Out-game) Join in the 'Flying Squirrel's Lantern Festival Adventure' event and play the Lantern Festival minigame to win accessory Auspice, Spring Lantern·Ji and other great rewards!

III. New Accessory: Squama of Yin

Viper Ning Exclusive Legendary Accessory [Squama of Yin] is now in stock in the Hero Badge Store. Unlock it by achieving the specific Hero Badge [Moonbane Mastery]! (Equipping it will unlock certain face customization items)

IV. Fireworks

Firework items are added in Emote of Hero Collection. By equipping it into the Emote radial menu, you can use it in the preparation stage. Fireworks are consumable, but can be obtained again, after which the remaining use of Fireworks will stack up. Setting off a Firework diminishes the remaining Fireworks by 1. Fireworks can be bought both from the Emote page and the Item section of the Store.

V. Hero Badge

Newly added Hero Badges [Moonbane Mastery], [Snow-tipped Blades]. Added level stages for existing Hero Badges [Souljade Collector] and [Divine Army].

VI Videos Playing Adjustments

Optimized the Videos of the Narakapedia, Hero Talents and Weapon Skills.

VII. The 2022 J CUP came to a successful conclusion on December 18th, 2022. Congratulations again to [JTeam] for winning the 2022 J CUP Trios Champion! Congratulations to [WBG] for winning the 2022 J CUP Solo Champion!

After the update, the championship entries of [JTeam] and [WBG] will be added to the "Tournament Champions" interface. [JTeam.Li], [JTeam.ZK] and [JTeam.Eagle] from [JTeam] will be awarded the exclusive title of "2022 J CUP Trios Champion". And the "2022 J CUP Trios Champion" trophy will be added to their "Personal Highlights" interface. [WBG.Spider] from [WBG] will be awarded the exclusive title of "2022 J CUP Solo Champion". And the "2022 J CUP Solo Champion" trophy will be added to his "Personal Highlights" interface. At the same time, congratulations to the following players for winning the awards of "FMVP" and "Bloody Yama". They will also receive exclusive tournament titles and corresponding medals in the "Personal Highlights" interface.

Congratulations to [JTeam.ZK] for winning the 2022 J CUP Trios FMVP.

Congratulations to [JTeam.ZK] for winning the 2022 J CUP Trios Bloody Yama.

Through all the temper, finally on the top of the glory! You've won the 2022 J Cup Solo Bloody Yama

VIII. Hero Page

Optimized the selection interface of Glyphs, Skills, and Ultimates on the Hero Page.

Feature Optimizations

I. Outfits

Optimized the cosmetic performance of Valda Cui's outfits of Cloth Attire Collection, Valda Cui's Dragon Will·Unchained, and Yoto Hime's default outfit based on the result of player voting.

Store Updates

I. New Packs

Added Yoto Hime Exclusive Pack [Ecliptic Meander], which includes Yoto Hime Legendary Outfit [Onmyoji Arena·Ecliptic Meander], Greatsword Legendary Skin [Onmyoji Arena·Ecliptic Blade]. The standard price of the pack: 4,200 Gold; Now: 2,880 Gold.

Added Party Pack for all characters [Blossoming Love], which includes Legendary Background [Mountain Boughs], Legendary Base [Delightful Blossom]. The standard price of the pack: 1,800 Gold; Now: 1,280 Gold.

II. Added New Discounts

Added the new Matari Legendary Pose [Blow Kiss]. Standard price: 900 Gold; Now: 600 Gold. Added the new Temulch Legendary Pose [Blush]. Standard price: 900 Gold; Now: 600 Gold. Added the new Katana Legendary skin [Great Success·Trial]. Standard price: 1,500 Gold; Now: 1,250 Gold. Added the new Longsword Legendary skin [Great Success·Stillness]. Standard price: 1,500 Gold; Now: 1,250 Gold. Added the new Spear Legendary skin [Great Success·Glittering Victory]. Standard price: 1,500 Gold; Now: 1,250 Gold.



III. Added New Time-limited Item

Epic Firework [Whirling Rabbit] (a set of 10) with a price of 1,000 Spectral Silk is now available from Feb 2nd 00:00 to Feb 15th 00:00 (UTC) with a purchase limit of 4 sets per week.

Ⅳ. Discounts End Katana Legendary skin [Galaxus] has returned to its standard price of 1,500 Gold. Ziping Yin Legendary Accessory [Inkslab] has returned to its standard price of 1,200 Gold. Greatsword Legendary Skin [Great Success·Glittering Victory] has returned to its standard price of 1,500 Gold. Dagger Legendary Skin [Blossom Branch] has returned to its standard price of 1,500 Gold. Feria Shen Legendary Hairstyle [Glittering Pinion] has returned to its standard price of 900 Gold. Justina Gu Legendary Hairstyle [Purple Aster] has returned to its standard price of 900 Gold.

Bug Fixes

I. Hero-related Bugs

Fixed the issue where sometimes the character model would stretch when frozen in the air. Fixed the issue where Viper Ning was unable to interrupt golden Focus strike when releasing [Twilight Crimson: Unchained] and triggering the final strike.

II. Battle-related Bugs

Fixed the issue where special effects and sound effects were missing in the process of charging of Scale Rush for some weapons.