Space Mechanic Simulator: Prologue Patch 1.2.5

After a short while, the first patch for the prologue is here, introducing quite a few improvements.
Patch Notes:
- better highlights for PLC devices and cables
- fixed missing name for PLC programmer ports
- fixed incorrect electric box cover highlights while closing box
- fixed bug with tutorial window alpha not applied properly to highlighted texts and not recovering properly
- fixed clicking range and angles on gate buttons in 2nd mission
- added additional gate buttons in 2nd mission, allowing to open and close gate from inside
- doubled astronaut's slow-down strength
- decreased drone mass from 80 kg to 40 kg (astronaut weight with full equipment is 120 kg)
- added service station sounds and light indicators
- changed HUB screen light in Eagle Millennium spaceship to a bit more realistic setting
- made vent sound louder in 2nd mission
- drone actually flies to recharge in tutorial mission when he says so
- fixed missing translations in graphics options menu
- fixed missing distance to target in Ukrainian and Russian languages
- fixed wrong text shadow on difficulty setting popup message
- fixed button lay outing issue of exit screen
