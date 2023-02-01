 Skip to content

Space Mechanic Simulator: Prologue update for 1 February 2023

Space Mechanic Simulator: Prologue Patch 1.2.5

Patch 1.2.5

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello Space Mechanics!

After a short while, the first patch for the prologue is here, introducing quite a few improvements.

Patch Notes:

  • better highlights for PLC devices and cables
  • fixed missing name for PLC programmer ports
  • fixed incorrect electric box cover highlights while closing box
  • fixed bug with tutorial window alpha not applied properly to highlighted texts and not recovering properly
  • fixed clicking range and angles on gate buttons in 2nd mission
  • added additional gate buttons in 2nd mission, allowing to open and close gate from inside
  • doubled astronaut's slow-down strength
  • decreased drone mass from 80 kg to 40 kg (astronaut weight with full equipment is 120 kg)
  • added service station sounds and light indicators
  • changed HUB screen light in Eagle Millennium spaceship to a bit more realistic setting
  • made vent sound louder in 2nd mission
  • drone actually flies to recharge in tutorial mission when he says so
  • fixed missing translations in graphics options menu
  • fixed missing distance to target in Ukrainian and Russian languages
  • fixed wrong text shadow on difficulty setting popup message
  • fixed button lay outing issue of exit screen

Have fun,
Atomic Jelly

