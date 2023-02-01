English
############Content##############
[Relationships]Added Andarufira's relationship display. (It requires you have met her first.)
[Relationships]Added Vic's relationship display.
[Story]The option to destroy Vic now requires you to confirm again. (I misclicked when testing. Sorry!)
############System###################
[Relationships]Added caps on the relationship range that can be displayed on the screen.
简体中文
############Content##############
【关系】加入了安达露菲拉的关系显示。（需要你见到过她之后才会显示。）
【关系】加入了维克的关系显示。
【故事】摧毁维克的对话选项现在会要求你再次确认。（我在测试的时候手滑了。抱歉！）
############System###################
【关系】加入了可以在屏幕上显示的关系数值的上限和下限。
[Neolithic]To the End update for 1 February 2023
Update, Version 20230201
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Neolithic-To the End Content Depot 1519141
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update