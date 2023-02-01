Update, Version 20230201



English

############Content##############

[Relationships]Added Andarufira's relationship display. (It requires you have met her first.)

[Relationships]Added Vic's relationship display.

[Story]The option to destroy Vic now requires you to confirm again. (I misclicked when testing. Sorry!)

############System###################

[Relationships]Added caps on the relationship range that can be displayed on the screen.

简体中文

############Content##############

【关系】加入了安达露菲拉的关系显示。（需要你见到过她之后才会显示。）

【关系】加入了维克的关系显示。

【故事】摧毁维克的对话选项现在会要求你再次确认。（我在测试的时候手滑了。抱歉！）

############System###################

【关系】加入了可以在屏幕上显示的关系数值的上限和下限。