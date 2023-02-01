 Skip to content

[Neolithic]To the End update for 1 February 2023

Update, Version 20230201

Patchnotes via Steam Community


English
############Content##############
[Relationships]Added Andarufira's relationship display. (It requires you have met her first.)
[Relationships]Added Vic's relationship display.
[Story]The option to destroy Vic now requires you to confirm again. (I misclicked when testing. Sorry!)
############System###################
[Relationships]Added caps on the relationship range that can be displayed on the screen.
简体中文
############Content##############
【关系】加入了安达露菲拉的关系显示。（需要你见到过她之后才会显示。）
【关系】加入了维克的关系显示。
【故事】摧毁维克的对话选项现在会要求你再次确认。（我在测试的时候手滑了。抱歉！）
############System###################
【关系】加入了可以在屏幕上显示的关系数值的上限和下限。

