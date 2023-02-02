New Update (2023.1.2a)

🔨 Changes
- Change Feedback button to open a new TC support email.
🔧 Improvements
- Update to Unity 2021.3.17f1 LTS.
🐛 Bugfixes
- Fix a hang at startup if multiple displays with different DPIs are present.
- Fix attempt at a rare error related to a BlueprintPanelNotInProject exception.
