New Update (2023.1.2a)

🔨 Changes

Change Feedback button to open a new TC support email.

🔧 Improvements

Update to Unity 2021.3.17f1 LTS.

🐛 Bugfixes

Fix a hang at startup if multiple displays with different DPIs are present.

Fix attempt at a rare error related to a BlueprintPanelNotInProject exception.

