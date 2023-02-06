Underwater mysterious land available now!

Hello fellow Aquarists!

We have something special for you!

Added a brand new underwater level that completely changes the game and allows you to turn into a seeker of new species of fish and corals, which you can then add to your aquariums, adding up to 74 new items and fish to the game! Discover the world of sunken Greek ruins and get decorations related to them while collecting photo collections, and finally dive into a shark cage in search of a hammerhead shark!

in the new room there is a showcase in which the player will be able to collect trophies for various unique achievements (such as completing 100% of the photos in a new level, completing the game, etc.)

fixed an important bug that happened to some players, that when selling an aquarium, the player was stuck in the aquarium editing mode and could not exit it. Now that doesn't happen anymore.

fixed a bug that in some places the plants were "transparent" when setting them in the aquariums until they were placed, now it's fixed and there are no ghost plants 😀

added support for 4096x2160 and 5760x1080 resolutions to the game

added a new achievement related to the new level

fixed display of text in Asian languages in some places

garbage in the exhibition can also be thrown away automatically, but you have to pay for it (thus the bug with some garbage in strange places that could not be removed disappears)

improved UI when decorating aquarium in edit mode

fixed that once you check the "do not show again" box, the hint will no longer appear after reopening the game