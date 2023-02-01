Creating vertices and edges improved.
Mosaic Mode improved on parallels, reflections and rotations. See “Mosaic mode” button in Figure settings. (It doesn’t work yet with the fractal tool).
Fixed bug on optional button of the rotation tool.
Fixed bug on creating faces in Mosaic mode.
Neotrie VR update for 1 February 2023
Version 4.3.0 Important corrections
