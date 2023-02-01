 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Neotrie VR update for 1 February 2023

Version 4.3.0 Important corrections

Share · View all patches · Build 10452272 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Creating vertices and edges improved.
Mosaic Mode improved on parallels, reflections and rotations. See “Mosaic mode” button in Figure settings. (It doesn’t work yet with the fractal tool).
Fixed bug on optional button of the rotation tool.
Fixed bug on creating faces in Mosaic mode.

Changed files in this update

Neotrie VR Content Depot 878621
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link