江湖幸存者 update for 1 February 2023

0.83d Update

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  1. Exponential difficulty item now not reduce Xp
  2. Fix hp passive skill not wokring issue, its value will not affected by Blood difficulty item(aligned with before)
  3. Imrpove Extensive & Corrosion difficulty items text hint with cause less final damage, those will effect via multiplay(not add)
  4. Fix Area & Slow not working as intended issue
  5. Xp & Magnet now give extra 10% / 5% exp gain
  6. Buff (X)legendary(orange color) skill power( with 50 ~ 100x )
  7. (X)Return to clan now will not knockback enemy
  8. (X)Heaven Thunder now give extra 30x damage for first(using multiplay rather than add)
  9. Reduce early stage paragon level cost
  10. Buff synergy value, now
    Golden synergy: golden skill get extra(200% / 300% / 700%) crit damage, (20% / 40% / 70%) double xp, (300% / 500% / 700%) for non-boss units
    Wood synergy: give extra (600% / 1500% / 3000%) damage to Boss unit, wood skill get extra(200% / 400% / 1000%) damage
    Water synergy: give extra(10% / 20% / 30%) freeze possibility, give extra (250% / 500% / 1200%) damage to frozon units
    Fire synergy: fire skill now have (30% / 40% / 50%) possibility to cause (2000% / 4000% / 8000%) damage
    Earth synergy: give extra(5 / 10 / 20) armor and (15 / 30 / 60) hp regen, make earth skill cause extra (300% / 600% / 1000%) damage
    Melee synergy: Melee skill have (30% / 40% / 50%) possibility to repeat (1 / 2 / 3) times
    Ranged synergy: Cause extra (300% / 600% / 1200%) damage to enemeis with distance > 1
    QingCheng synergy: Cause extra(500% / 1200% / 3000%) damage to hp <= 50% enemy
    HuaShan synergy: Make highest damage skill cause extra(600% / 1200% / 3000%) damage
  11. Increase talent value, rollback Changdu's second talent change
  12. Increase value for (>=8 active skills) and passive skills growth

For multiplayer game players, please ensure the same version with your friend otherwise it will not able to play together
And if you are metting crash issue, please try to restart steam & game first, if crash still hapen please leave comments under here

