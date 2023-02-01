0.83d Update

- Exponential difficulty item now not reduce Xp
- Fix hp passive skill not wokring issue, its value will not affected by Blood difficulty item(aligned with before)
- Imrpove Extensive & Corrosion difficulty items text hint with
cause less final damage, those will effect via multiplay(not add)
- Fix Area & Slow not working as intended issue
- Xp & Magnet now give extra 10% / 5% exp gain
- Buff (X)legendary(orange color) skill power( with 50 ~ 100x )
- (X)Return to clan now will not knockback enemy
- (X)Heaven Thunder now give extra 30x damage for first(using multiplay rather than add)
- Reduce early stage paragon level cost
- Buff synergy value, now
Golden synergy: golden skill get extra(200% / 300% / 700%) crit damage, (20% / 40% / 70%) double xp, (300% / 500% / 700%) for non-boss units
Wood synergy: give extra (600% / 1500% / 3000%) damage to Boss unit, wood skill get extra(200% / 400% / 1000%) damage
Water synergy: give extra(10% / 20% / 30%) freeze possibility, give extra (250% / 500% / 1200%) damage to frozon units
Fire synergy: fire skill now have (30% / 40% / 50%) possibility to cause (2000% / 4000% / 8000%) damage
Earth synergy: give extra(5 / 10 / 20) armor and (15 / 30 / 60) hp regen, make earth skill cause extra (300% / 600% / 1000%) damage
Melee synergy: Melee skill have (30% / 40% / 50%) possibility to repeat (1 / 2 / 3) times
Ranged synergy: Cause extra (300% / 600% / 1200%) damage to enemeis with distance > 1
QingCheng synergy: Cause extra(500% / 1200% / 3000%) damage to hp <= 50% enemy
HuaShan synergy: Make highest damage skill cause extra(600% / 1200% / 3000%) damage
- Increase talent value, rollback Changdu's second talent change
- Increase value for (>=8 active skills) and passive skills growth
For multiplayer game players, please ensure the same version with your friend otherwise it will not able to play together
And if you are metting crash issue, please try to restart steam & game first, if crash still hapen please leave comments under here
