Updated with additional conductor time attack and other updates

-Added "Work without scoring" and "Time trial" in conductor mode.

-Added display of total mileage on the menu screen.

-Speed limit signs have been added at the turnouts.

-The design of the platform display has been changed and the control has been modified.

-Modified the signal control system program.

-Added a chime to the station approach broadcast.

-Reduced the burden of drawing platform display and train destination indicators.

-The missing conductor's voice broadcast has been corrected.

-System settings are now saved separately for each device.

Original text (Japanese)

車掌タイムアタック追加などのアップデート

・車掌モードでのフリー乗務とタイムアタックを追加しました。

・メニュー画面に累計走行距離の表示を追加しました。

・分岐器に速度制限標識を追加しました。

・発車標のデザインを変更し、制御を変更しました。

・信号制御システムのプログラムを改修しました。

・駅接近放送にチャイムを追加しました。

・発車標や方向幕の描画負荷を軽減しました。

・車掌の肉声放送が消えていたのを修正しました。

・システム設定をデバイスごとに別々に保存するようにしました。