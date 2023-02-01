 Skip to content

TRAIN CREW update for 1 February 2023

Updated with additional conductor time attack and other updates

Build 10452211

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-Added "Work without scoring" and "Time trial" in conductor mode.
-Added display of total mileage on the menu screen.
-Speed limit signs have been added at the turnouts.
-The design of the platform display has been changed and the control has been modified.
-Modified the signal control system program.
-Added a chime to the station approach broadcast.
-Reduced the burden of drawing platform display and train destination indicators.
-The missing conductor's voice broadcast has been corrected.
-System settings are now saved separately for each device.

Original text (Japanese)
車掌タイムアタック追加などのアップデート

・車掌モードでのフリー乗務とタイムアタックを追加しました。
・メニュー画面に累計走行距離の表示を追加しました。
・分岐器に速度制限標識を追加しました。
・発車標のデザインを変更し、制御を変更しました。
・信号制御システムのプログラムを改修しました。
・駅接近放送にチャイムを追加しました。
・発車標や方向幕の描画負荷を軽減しました。
・車掌の肉声放送が消えていたのを修正しました。
・システム設定をデバイスごとに別々に保存するようにしました。

