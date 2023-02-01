Minor Update - 0.1.1 Out Now!

While our team is busy preparing our next major update, we decided to push out a small update in the mean time.

This update is focused on bug fixes and some quality of life changes.

Note : Changes with the 🐼 icon were suggested by the community!

Please Note:

The save file system has been overhauled. If your old save file seems to cause problems after this update, you can get rid of it by manually deleting your “dpg_dancingpandas” folder.

[noparse]On Windows this folder can be found at C:\Users\%UserProfile%\AppData\LocalLow\Nopia Oy, where “%UserProfile%” is your username.[/noparse]

Make sure View>Hidden items is checked. Alternatively, you can just enter this into the address bar in file explorer: %UserProfile%\AppData\LocalLow\Nopia Oy

Main Changes

🐼 You can now adjust the camera zoom distance with the scroll wheel!

🐼 The default view is actually closer now to Mico to avoid clashing on scenery as well.

Added an in-game bug reporting system, accessed by pressing ‘F1’ on your keyboard

Smaller Changes

Overhauled the save file system

Winter Island:

🐼 There are now more scarves and hats around the Island

🐼 A silent panda now shares their thoughts with you

A lone fish has been moved to warmer waters

You can no longer phase through certain snow piles

Moved some stuff around

And a lot more work in the background!

That's all for now



Thank you for taking your time to read through these patch notes, and playing our game!

We have lots of major stuff in the works but we aren’t quite ready to show them yet. This patch was to fix the most common complaint about the camera to ease the current gameplay. In addition, the save mechanic overhaul was a big technical update under the hood.

There are plans to make a dev log later this month where we talk about the next update, so expect some new info there!

Big Thanks to all of you who have purchased and/or wishilisted our game.

Also a shoutout to our first reviewer and true panda 🐼 - @The Glitterazzi - who suggested the camera update and gameplay modifications. We have also developed a transparency mask for trees occluding the camera but more on that on the later updates - there's lots still to come!

From everyone at the Panda Games Team

Remember that we would like to hear your feedback on the Community Forums!