I had taken a short break from working on the big world because of some problems with the tools that I ran into. After getting around those problems I'm back to work on it. I've got the 32k x 32k meter -sized world, so far with a single large landmass and multiple biomes in it. I've got terrain streaming set up and working so that only a few of the terrains that are around the camera are being loaded at any given time and the fps (with no vegetation yet) is right around 90fps for my system.
Isles of Pangaea update for 1 February 2023
Resuming Work on Pangaea Supermap
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Isles of Pangaea Content Depot 1403111
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update