Resuming Work on Pangaea Supermap

I had taken a short break from working on the big world because of some problems with the tools that I ran into. After getting around those problems I'm back to work on it. I've got the 32k x 32k meter -sized world, so far with a single large landmass and multiple biomes in it. I've got terrain streaming set up and working so that only a few of the terrains that are around the camera are being loaded at any given time and the fps (with no vegetation yet) is right around 90fps for my system.