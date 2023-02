Share · View all patches · Build 10452159 · Last edited 1 February 2023 – 13:09:50 UTC by Wendy

Improvement: Better character movement to visually show more natural movement from 1st and 3rd person perspectives.

Fixed: FFA match not starting if only playing against AI

Fixed: Match location shows "UNK" instead of the server region

Fixed: Choosing a match from the "Play Section" will always default to the US region.

Change: Damage adjustments for the Mutants in Horde Mode, making them slightly tougher.