Hi-Fi RUSH Hotfix

Hey there, rockstars!
Today we’re releasing a hotfix to address some issues that prevented playing or progressing in Hi-Fi RUSH:
- “UE4 Fatal Error” issue resolved for players on CPUs older than Intel 4th Generation or AMD Ryzen
- Players who previously quit the game during Track 8 and were unable to summon a partner to proceed will now be able to interact with the door after relaunching the game
- A bug allowing users to skip a specific Chorus by repeatedly pausing has been removed
Changed files in this update