Hi-Fi RUSH update for 13 February 2023

Hi-Fi RUSH Hotfix

Build 10452119

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey there, rockstars!

Today we’re releasing a hotfix to address some issues that prevented playing or progressing in Hi-Fi RUSH:

  • “UE4 Fatal Error” issue resolved for players on CPUs older than Intel 4th Generation or AMD Ryzen
  • Players who previously quit the game during Track 8 and were unable to summon a partner to proceed will now be able to interact with the door after relaunching the game
  • A bug allowing users to skip a specific Chorus by repeatedly pausing has been removed

Changed files in this update

Depot 1817231
Depot 1817232
