Territory – Alpha 5.51 – Fixes

Fixed
- Client players unable to place buildparts in multiplayer games
- Could place items in air in world move mode
Changed
- Starting tutorials and quests now disabled for Multiplayer. A new multiplayer friendly quest system is in the pipeline.
- Removed annoying first person arms animations
Note
- In multiplayer you need to place a plot pole near your base and each player needs to access it’s menu and select add owner. This will allow players to build and repair the same base buildparts.
Changed files in this update