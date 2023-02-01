 Skip to content

Territory update for 1 February 2023

Territory – Alpha 5.51 – Fixes

Build 10452079 · Last edited by Wendy

Fixed

  • Client players unable to place buildparts in multiplayer games
  • Could place items in air in world move mode

Changed

  • Starting tutorials and quests now disabled for Multiplayer. A new multiplayer friendly quest system is in the pipeline.
  • Removed annoying first person arms animations

Note

  • In multiplayer you need to place a plot pole near your base and each player needs to access it’s menu and select add owner. This will allow players to build and repair the same base buildparts.

