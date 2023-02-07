Patch 0.213.4

Time for another patch, and it’s a chunky one! This patch should fix a lot of various bugs and issues, and we hope there’s something in here for everyone. For example, the ballista now has two modes: one where it will still shoot at anything in its range, but also a new mode where you set a specific target by presenting it with a trophy of your choice.

We have also added two new items for you! One is a buildable version of the hexagonal gate you have seen at the various Dvergr strongholds in the Mistlands, and the other is a very stylish hat for all you master fishers out there. You may be in Valheim to prove your worth to Odin, but sometimes you simply have to prove yourself worthy of a cool hat as well.

Abbreviated Patch Notes:

New Content:

New build piece: Hexagonal gate

New item: Fishing hat

Fixes & Improvements:

Players can now “use” a trophy on ballistas to limit what it will shoot at

Balance tweaks to various Mistlands enemies

Mist torches are no longer a primary target for enemies

Fixes to Mistlands dungeons and boss room entrances

Various other bug fixes

Various fishing fixes

Various networking fixes

Detailed Patch Notes:

New Content:

New build piece: Hexagonal gate

New item: Fishing hat (needs a super secret recipe)

Balance & Tweaks:

Players can now “use” a trophy on ballistas to limit what it will shoot at

Seeker circling tweaks (They should now feel a bit more aggressive again)

Gjall spit attack tweaks (They now shoot 2 projectiles again, but the burst interval is increased. Should now be more visible and somewhat easier to avoid instead. More fire damage, less blunt damage)

Added post-Queen nightspawns of Seekers, Broods and Ticks in Meadows, Black Forest, Mountain and Plains biomes

Mistlands boss now tries to flee if unable to reach the player

Mobs inside Mistlands Dungeons can now respawn

Royal jelly piles inside Mistlands Dungeons are now respawning (Added hanging Royal Jelly piles as an indicator in big dungeon rooms)

Wolves can now eat Chicken meat (Yum!)

Mist torches are no longer a primary target for enemies

Tweaked portal size to Mistlands boss room (The entrance “box” was a bit too big. Players should no longer be able to mine the top of the entrance and be able to press “E” to enter through the wall/stones)

Tweaked portal size on Mistlands dungeon exits (The exit “box” was a bit too big. Players should no longer be able to exit the dungeon while being on the floor right above the entrance)

Eitr regen is no longer affected by swimming or when encumbered

Ymir Flesh is now purchasable from Haldor after Elder is dead, instead of after Bonemass

Health and resistance tweaks on some Dvergr pieces

Ballista ammo capacity increased from 20 to 40

Bug fixes:

Obliterator now converts Mistlands trophies/wood/arrows/bolts properly

Mistlands biome music no longer stops playing if players use the dev command “env Clear” while being in Mistlands

Carapace bolt collider fixed (The offset was a bit off previously when you tried to pick ‘em up)

Depth of Field fix (Stars in the sky no longer blurry)

Using the console command ‘save’ will now also save your local character file when playing on a multiplayer server

Cleaned up unused locations and dungeon rooms to lower RAM usage

Fixed a bug where players could craft an infinite amount of Raw fish

Hens now lay eggs closer to their bodies

Hens should no longer change colour

Skeleton spawners can now spawn skeletons again even if there are summoned friendly skeletons nearby

Troll trap and Dvergr stake wall no longer take rain damage

Periodic lag spike fix (Resource unloading will now run while sleeping or pausing afk for 5 seconds if it hasn't been run for a 20 minutes, or when calling "cr" from console, or if none of those things, every 60 minutes)

Seeker flying sound no longer plays if it dies mid air

Marble column build pieces: Tweaked snap points (They were previously not 100% aligned with other build pieces)

Additional damage for Bolt descriptions are now based on Crossbow skill instead of Bow skill

JotunPuffs, Magecap and a number of other pickables no longer leave invisible dead objects in the world when they are picked, and old dead objects are cleared when loaded in to increase performance and decrease save-file size.

Pickable DvergrStein no longer fall through objects

Fishing tweaks & fixes:

New item: Fishing hat

Fish no longer despawn when far away

Fish found in Ice Caves now respawn correctly

Higher tier fish now give slightly more Raw fish and there’s now a small chance for fish to give players some extra materials when they are successfully reeled in

Fishing bait is now returned if pulled in without fish or when recasting

Fishing bait recipes now take basic fishing bait instead of previous biome fish

Fishing bait recipes, and the fishing bait sold from Haldor is now 20 instead of 40 (This change was made due to the fishing bait return change mentioned above)

Fish will now try to escape when hooked. (Fish will wobble and splash in the water when they try to escape, which increases the stamina usage when pulling in. When they’re not trying to escape, the stamina usage for pulling in is reduced)

Tetra can now spawn at higher levels correctly

Tuna now only spawn in the Ocean biome

Higher-level fish only jump in the Ocean biome

Slightly increased skill gain when fishing

Networking fixes:

Fixed a bug where players received the “Fail to connect” message instead of “Server full” when trying to join a full PlayFab server

Fixed a bug where PlayFab accidentally signed in twice

Major improvements in how the game handles multiplayer sessions when going offline/disconnect. (It now tries more often to succeed with creating lobbies/relog compared to previously)

Added a pop-up message when players are trying to start a server when they’re not signed in correctly (i.e. being offline in some way)

Added support for non-crossplay PlayFab servers, and Xbox network users without the “Crossplay privilege” can only host and join non-crossplay supported servers

Added new server parameter that server owners can use if they want to run multiple dedicated servers using the same MAC-address in order to get unique PlayFab IDs for every server

Improved error handling of privilege manager

New “DNS Lookup failed” message when a server with an URL can’t be added to the server list due to DNS lookup failure

Improved performance and behaviour of local server lists

Fixed 2 soft lock cases that could happen when using PlayFab

Fixed a bug that paused matchmaking-timers when the game was paused

Misc: