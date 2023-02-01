Update 1.41: AI, optional tasks, new awards

Dear operators,

Update 1.41 is now online. It adds many improvements as well as new content.

The enemy AI has been improved to make it more believable and dangerous. Now, the enemy will attempt to throw a grenade at a covered operator to eliminate them. In addition, the AI will better use the cover of the environment to protect itself. Finally, a significant optimization of the AI has been made to improve the fluidity of the game and correct many slowdowns.

To finish, optional objectives are finally available and can be chosen in the mission configuration. 6 new rewards are to be won at the end of the mission and many gameplay improvements have been made.

Cheers,

Helios

[CHANGELOG]

GAMEPLAY:

CONTENT:

**- Add: New award -> Finish a mission in daylight

Add: New award -> Finish a mission by night

Add: New award -> Finish a mission on a custom map

Add: New award -> Finish a mission with a task that changed position during the mission

Add: New award -> Finish a mission without NVG

Add: New award -> Finish a mission without any firearm

Add: New award -> Finish a mission without any user interface**

**- Add: Enemy throw grenades to flush out a hidden operator

Add: New menu option -> Optional tasks

Add: New interaction -> Capture an enemy if attacker is from behind

- Improve: AI perception optimization

- Improve: AI enemy tries to change position if his cover is ineffective

Improve: AI enemy chooses better direction when he is in cover**

Improve: Next selection of operator in quick orders in terms of squads

Improve: Max tasks from 5 to 6

- Fix: Multiple framerate breaks caused by AI

Fix: Player could not give orders "breach and clear" if shield used

Fix: Speed error of player crawling if unarmed

Fix: Validation error of extraction task in terms of Z-axis between operators and task

RENDERING:

**- Add: New animation of unarmed crouching idle