Update 1.41: AI, optional tasks, new awards

Dear operators,
Update 1.41 is now online. It adds many improvements as well as new content.
The enemy AI has been improved to make it more believable and dangerous. Now, the enemy will attempt to throw a grenade at a covered operator to eliminate them. In addition, the AI will better use the cover of the environment to protect itself. Finally, a significant optimization of the AI has been made to improve the fluidity of the game and correct many slowdowns.
To finish, optional objectives are finally available and can be chosen in the mission configuration. 6 new rewards are to be won at the end of the mission and many gameplay improvements have been made.
Cheers,
Helios
[CHANGELOG]
GAMEPLAY:
CONTENT:
**- Add: New award -> Finish a mission in daylight
- Add: New award -> Finish a mission by night
- Add: New award -> Finish a mission on a custom map
- Add: New award -> Finish a mission with a task that changed position during the mission
- Add: New award -> Finish a mission without NVG
- Add: New award -> Finish a mission without any firearm
- Add: New award -> Finish a mission without any user interface**
GAMEPLAY:
**- Add: Enemy throw grenades to flush out a hidden operator
- Add: New menu option -> Optional tasks
- Add: New interaction -> Capture an enemy if attacker is from behind
- Improve: AI perception optimization
- Improve: AI enemy tries to change position if his cover is ineffective
- Improve: AI enemy chooses better cover location in terms of the map
- Improve: AI enemy chooses better direction when he is in cover**
- Improve: Next selection of operator in quick orders in terms of squads
- Improve: Max tasks from 5 to 6
- Fix: Multiple framerate breaks caused by AI
- Fix: Player could not give orders "breach and clear" if shield used
- Fix: Speed error of player crawling if unarmed
- Fix: Validation error of extraction task in terms of Z-axis between operators and task
RENDERING:
**- Add: New animation of unarmed crouching idle
- Improve: Typefaces**
- Improve: Dead menu rendering
- Improve: Better list of operators in "Switch operator" menu
- Improve: Distance between main menu button and save/load buttons in map editor
- Improve: UI "Press to skip" is invisible if extreme HUD is enabled
- Fix: A few errors about night vision with scopes
- Fix: Hands could be invisible if removed gloves was used
