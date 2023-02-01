V0.81 || THE COW WARS || HDR EYE ADAPTION || BOOK STANDS

Hello fellow time travelers!

Here is a big update as a start into the new year!

HDR EYE ADAPTION

There is a new graphics option (HDR Eye Adaption), it is disabled by default, I am planning on refining it in future updates based on your guys input! It adapts the in game players eyes to exposure.

THE COW WARS!



Set during the famous pine island cow plague 1865-66.

Cows were an integral part of pine islands economy, which is why the plague resulted in a war as there was a lack of steak, the mad cows were used as cannon fodder by the attacking bandit forces.



Shoting npcs with guns now gives them special animations!



Enemy and friendly npcs in the past carry flints now instead of revolvers, which would come into play after 1866. (Picture was shot by Boba)

WORLD UPDATES AND LORE!



You can now find book stands around Pine Island, giving you lore tidbits and stories of the past!

For instance you can read up on the cow wars in the town archives!

The book stands work also as a little preview to my planned revamps of all books. I have it planned so books could be displayed in a separate menu as it is often hard to read the books in the 3D world.



Be there when Pine Island was first discovered by Lord Dun! To figure out when and where, you can read that up on that in Fredichs house.



There are many more smaller lore updates, such as an updated sea map and a new map of the continent!



Pine Island is now home to beautiful grain fields and windmills.



Wind pumps were placed down in the desert regions of the island.



Fort Dun now has some padres watching over it during the 1780s. They are based on characters I met on my retreat in early january, they will play a bigger role in the next update.



I added these little nutria rats, they will become integral in the Fort Dun Quest in the next update.



The Safe House can now have grandfather clocks!

Thanks to Matt for reading over some of the books to check for grammar as I live germany and I often make the odd grammar mistake ^^

Special Thanks to Choo Choo Man for revamping the piano sounds!

God bless

-Erathor

January 30th V0.81