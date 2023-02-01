V0.81 || THE COW WARS || HDR EYE ADAPTION || BOOK STANDS

Hello fellow time travelers!
Here is a big update as a start into the new year!
HDR EYE ADAPTION
There is a new graphics option (HDR Eye Adaption), it is disabled by default, I am planning on refining it in future updates based on your guys input! It adapts the in game players eyes to exposure.
THE COW WARS!
Set during the famous pine island cow plague 1865-66.
Cows were an integral part of pine islands economy, which is why the plague resulted in a war as there was a lack of steak, the mad cows were used as cannon fodder by the attacking bandit forces.
Shoting npcs with guns now gives them special animations!
Enemy and friendly npcs in the past carry flints now instead of revolvers, which would come into play after 1866. (Picture was shot by Boba)
WORLD UPDATES AND LORE!
You can now find book stands around Pine Island, giving you lore tidbits and stories of the past!
For instance you can read up on the cow wars in the town archives!
The book stands work also as a little preview to my planned revamps of all books. I have it planned so books could be displayed in a separate menu as it is often hard to read the books in the 3D world.
Be there when Pine Island was first discovered by Lord Dun! To figure out when and where, you can read that up on that in Fredichs house.
There are many more smaller lore updates, such as an updated sea map and a new map of the continent!
Pine Island is now home to beautiful grain fields and windmills.
Wind pumps were placed down in the desert regions of the island.
Fort Dun now has some padres watching over it during the 1780s. They are based on characters I met on my retreat in early january, they will play a bigger role in the next update.
I added these little nutria rats, they will become integral in the Fort Dun Quest in the next update.
The Safe House can now have grandfather clocks!
Thanks to Matt for reading over some of the books to check for grammar as I live germany and I often make the odd grammar mistake ^^
Special Thanks to Choo Choo Man for revamping the piano sounds!
God bless
-Erathor
January 30th V0.81
- Added book stands which have interesting lore information in small dozes, scattered across the map and different times
- Added nutria rats
- Added cows
- Added crazed cows for the cow war period
- Added another western part to the nature reserve
- Added a game over trigger for falling down the accelerator in ACT III
- Added a map of Lechwia as a decoration for the town archives
- Added wind mills to cape dun and earlier periods of Pine Lake
- Added wind pumps to byroad
- Added grain fields around pine islands landscape
- Added a grandfather clock to Fredichs home (Unlockable for safe house)
- Added HDR (Eye Adaption)
- Replaced all piano keys with new sounds (credit goes here to Mroczny Gracz)
- Terrain detail is now also controlled by the draw distance slider
- The 18th century bandit in the lost clock quest now has a flint rifle instead of a revolver
- Increased the green nature fog level of the nature reserve to make it feel more secluded
- More adjustments to blend in the ocean with fog levels
- Planes should now be inaudible in the Nature Reserve Sections
- Lowered the range of planes making sounds
- Autosave will not happen in the cut rooms now
- Autosave will not happen if other past players appear around
- Updated the Pine Island Map Display
- Made the Game Over Screen unscaled by framerate
- Increased the flashlight rate
- Previous Gold Ring can now be sold for gold
- Npcs fall now onto the ground if shot by bullets
- Updated several maps in no time to include more phantom islands (Antillia, Thule, Brasil, Frisland,...)
- Fixed Westwood from standing still after getting the three money bags in the Wild West Quest
- Fixed the typo in "No alcohol allowed. Sorry..."
- Fixed a typo in the Fred Radio Quest Description
- Fixed some mesh compression issues
- Fixed some translation issues for the german translation
- Fixed the Captain Pencil Item Description
- Fixed the death by getting on a horse
- Fixed the floating athor estate observatory roof in 1776
- Fixed freds pc from displaying prologue lab stuff
- Fixed the missing Christmas decorations for cape dun
- Fixed the Christmas decorations for pine lake from appearing before 1880
- Fixed a possibility for players to get stuck behind the arcade in 6/12
- Fixed a missing line "do you have a magnetometer" when Jason talks to Bernd in ACT II during the Smuggler Quest
- Fixed goggles or scopes from being visible held in hand if in viewing mode
- Fixed the transparent visibility of the clouds when against water the shader
- Fixed the smelting option at the blacksmith from eating up all items on the counter, not just ore
- Fixed the sell gold option at the banker from eating up all items on the counter, not just gold items
- Fixed laser weapons from floating midair while holding and moving around with the car in 3rd person mode
- Fixed the flying people and floor gnomes around the Cape Dun Center before 1900
- Fixed the floor from beating up knocked out enemies
- Fixed the tracker from staying active inside mansion crimson, even after taking it
- Fixed dollars and shillings from carrying over from previous games upon a new game
- Fixed the time agents toggle from being "Object Highlighting" in the Sandbox menu
- Fixed custom quality slider settings from not taking effect after restarting the game
- Fixed the enemy AI from lowering its weapon before releasing the shot
- Fixed Hanks clipping face
- Fixed pirate athors cape from not moving with his arms
- Fixed the wonky car drivers :) ...(mostly)
- Fixed bends arm textures
- Fixed the plc from being available before picking it up during the prologue
- Fixed the low brightness text for the save load system
Changed files in this update