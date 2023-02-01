Patch Notes 2/1

Bug fixes:
- Fixed issue where some methods of transmuting cards didn't unlock colors
Gameplay Changes:
- Zafar 4 cost -> 3 cost
- Regis 1 cost -> 2 cost, 1 power -> 2 power (With the change to how temporary mana works, and improved high cost cards, the already strongest leader in the game got a lot stronger.)
- Rothol 4 cost -> 2 cost (Back when mill was much more powerful, Rothol was dominant, but with weakened mill the leader is putting up less than exciting results)
- Spell leaders (Zafar, Radas, Hyroc) start with more spells in their delve card pools
- Added the ability for spells to generate with 0 cost very rarely, most of the time this will only be obtainable through a cost reduction event. (should make some of those really awful 1 cost spells more rare, while also being a small buff to late-delve spell decks)
Features:
- Added a couple color specific effects. (Didn't like hate effects before, but now with scouting built into Delves the design space might be interesting)
Changed files in this update