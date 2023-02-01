 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

The Simulacrum update for 1 February 2023

Patch Notes 2/1

Share · View all patches · Build 10451774 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Bug fixes:

  • Fixed issue where some methods of transmuting cards didn't unlock colors

Gameplay Changes:

  • Zafar 4 cost -> 3 cost
  • Regis 1 cost -> 2 cost, 1 power -> 2 power (With the change to how temporary mana works, and improved high cost cards, the already strongest leader in the game got a lot stronger.)
  • Rothol 4 cost -> 2 cost (Back when mill was much more powerful, Rothol was dominant, but with weakened mill the leader is putting up less than exciting results)
  • Spell leaders (Zafar, Radas, Hyroc) start with more spells in their delve card pools
  • Added the ability for spells to generate with 0 cost very rarely, most of the time this will only be obtainable through a cost reduction event. (should make some of those really awful 1 cost spells more rare, while also being a small buff to late-delve spell decks)

Features:

  • Added a couple color specific effects. (Didn't like hate effects before, but now with scouting built into Delves the design space might be interesting)

Changed files in this update

Depot 2263511
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link