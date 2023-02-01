Patch v25.3

//bug fixes
- Psycho Possessed - Identity Decision meta: When choosing a Class Possession if the second choice was a locked class then it would cause a crash.
- Psycho Possessed - Identity Decision meta: The second offered Class could sometimes be the same as the first.
- Psycho Possessed - Identity Decision meta: You couldn't open the Status Screen.
- Psycho Possessed - Identity Decision meta: Fixed some minor issues (eg re-roll cost tip being not necessary).
- Sinned Deamologist - Diablos Whisperings meta: This was preventing Diablos minions being offered.
- Sinned Deamologist - Possession Intrusion meta: The bonus from the third Intrusion wasn't working.
- Cyclop Exile - Morgzoloth Affinity meta: This was still showing a Diablos cap despite there not being one.
- Dungeon Catacomb map: Hero Soul pickups were being destroyed by the Boulder trap.
- Blooden Emerald relic: This was adjusting the Score and Max Health by a wrong amount.
- Status Screen: If opened from the Choose Boneraise menu then some Bro minion caps could show wrongly.
- Status Screen: If the selector was on the last minion/relic and a minion/relic was removed then it could prevent you from looking at other items.
- Clashful Cards: Fixed some minor issues on the game end screen (eg button tips not showing correctly).
