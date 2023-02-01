 Skip to content

GRUNND update for 1 February 2023

BUGFIX 1.015 more nibs and nabs

Build 10451745 · Last edited by Wendy

This build got updates in following areas:

  • Ending plays! Even more fixes for that bas**** to show up. Now it does;
  • Some unneeded ParticleSystems do not show up anymore;
  • some triggers modified to shoot only once;
  • various corrections within levels regarding placement of some objects [a bit lower, a bit higher, etc.];
  • addressed correct turn of Hero [whether he is facing left or right upon load];
  • couple lines triggered incorrectly - fixed;
  • map updates with missing pieces;
  • some Quest progression changed to provide more timely information.

On the way:

  • Audio Controls;
  • Slight PauseMenu change to better up the UI.

