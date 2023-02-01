 Skip to content

1001 Hugs update for 1 February 2023

Update January 2023

  1. Added signs throughout levels to lead to the portal.
  2. Elves shooter's puddle times decreased.

If you have any questions, requests or critique - send to email aigul@betterfeelingthought.com

