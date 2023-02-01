Update 1.0.1

•Minor bug fixes with prestiging
•Minor UI Improvements
Please reach out to us at contact@mayham.games for any inquiries regarding account issues, bug reporting, or general questions.
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
•Minor bug fixes with prestiging
•Minor UI Improvements
Please reach out to us at contact@mayham.games for any inquiries regarding account issues, bug reporting, or general questions.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update