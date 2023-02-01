 Skip to content

Numeral Lord update for 1 February 2023

Patch 117

Share · View all patches · Build 10451598 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixed an issue where recordings could not be played back when set to random spawn
Optimized the battle settlement interface

