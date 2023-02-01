Update Notes February 1, 2023

- Now player can proceed the game with Space bar.
- Input Field issue fix: The "OK" button will be selected if player inputted the letter "S" in input field (such as name) because of the primary Unity ADWS setting. This has been fixed now.
How to Sing to Open Your Heart Remastered update for 1 February 2023
