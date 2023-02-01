 Skip to content

How to Sing to Open Your Heart Remastered update for 1 February 2023

Update Notes February 1, 2023

  • Now player can proceed the game with Space bar.
  • Input Field issue fix: The "OK" button will be selected if player inputted the letter "S" in input field (such as name) because of the primary Unity ADWS setting. This has been fixed now.

