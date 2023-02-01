patch note 1.1.3

The stats and functions of Range Block, Melee Dodge, and Magic Resistance are now correct.

Resetting research points no longer causes losing those points.

Crafting equipment no longer causes General’s equipment to disappear.

Before, when you used the cheat tool to generate too much equipment and you were unable to select the equipment. Now, you can.

Before, when you used the cheat tool to unlock all Generals, the save files would be corrupted as the result. It should work normally now.

Sound FXs no longer play after skipping the story.

Generals’ and Units’ blood-sucking should function correctly now.

Blood-sucking and HP recovery now display HP numbers when active.

Siege Tower now has an 80% range block.

Description of Generals/Units in the 4th position now displays proper colors.

Camel archers longer run backward when facing range units.

Other localization errors, minor bugs, and special scenes are still being fixed and improved. New patches will be online in the short coming days. New features are also being worked on, so stay tuned~

