Wigmund - Patch 1.2.5

In this patch we have improved and fixed the following:
[b]Bugs:[/b]
- Fixed a bug related to 'Golden Apple' quest not showing the next objective
- Fixed an issue with companions blocking mouse swipes/clicks
- Companions/friendlies will not block arrows any more
- Added an unstuck spell in the ability list. Use with caution
[b]Misc:[/b]
- Decreased respec rune price to 15
- Recipe Scrolls can be learned at any level, only creating the item will require the proper level
- Added a 'K' key that auto-opens the abilities book
- Camera pitch/tilt on zoom
- Camera can be rotated with the mouse in-place
- Added an experience bar
- Improved Cyneric (+50 HP +50 Armor)
- Improved Wigstan (+25 HP +4 Damage)
[b]Notes:[/b]
- For the camera pitch/tilt we done the maximum that our game environment can take. Increasing the pitch more would create ugly visible artifacts. It is a top down, not a 3rd person game :)
- The 'Unstuck' spell should be used with care, and only in the case that the character is stuck in the level's geometry.
For further updates, stay tuned to our roadmap post in our forums. Our plan is to release more QoL updates in the near future, with a content patch in March.
Thank you for your feedback and patience!
Changed files in this update