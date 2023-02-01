Wigmund - Patch 1.2.5

Share · View all patches · Build 10451399 · Last edited 1 February 2023 – 11:19:10 UTC by Wendy

In this patch we have improved and fixed the following:

[b]Bugs:[/b]

Fixed a bug related to 'Golden Apple' quest not showing the next objective

Fixed an issue with companions blocking mouse swipes/clicks

Companions/friendlies will not block arrows any more

Added an unstuck spell in the ability list. Use with caution

[b]Misc:[/b]

Decreased respec rune price to 15

Recipe Scrolls can be learned at any level, only creating the item will require the proper level

Added a 'K' key that auto-opens the abilities book

Camera pitch/tilt on zoom

Camera can be rotated with the mouse in-place

Added an experience bar

Improved Cyneric (+50 HP +50 Armor)

Improved Wigstan (+25 HP +4 Damage)

[b]Notes:[/b]

For the camera pitch/tilt we done the maximum that our game environment can take. Increasing the pitch more would create ugly visible artifacts. It is a top down, not a 3rd person game :)

The 'Unstuck' spell should be used with care, and only in the case that the character is stuck in the level's geometry.

For further updates, stay tuned to our roadmap post in our forums. Our plan is to release more QoL updates in the near future, with a content patch in March.

Thank you for your feedback and patience!