BUG FIX Ver. 1.3.76.415

skill

Fixed the error that if you don't use the [Tianba] series of skills, it will flash back in the [Mirror Stops Water] state.

Fixed the error that [Party A requires] EX consumption is 0.

Fixed the error that [Scan] did not attack random targets.

[Insight] EX consumption was reduced from 2 to 1.

[Gas Refining] The HP base value is increased from 2200 to 3000, and the EX value is increased from 35% to 50%.

other

Fixed the error that after being defeated in [Mist Forest], returning to the city did not remove the fog.

Fixed the error that [Adventure Mode] sometimes returns to select the map after exiting.

Fixed the error that [Lost Island] can gain the experience bonus of [Blessing of the New Moon].

Fixed some equipment description and numerical errors.