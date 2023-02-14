[Update 1.0.10.1] Stuck in transit

This is a small patch that includes a few minor changes. After this update we will nog longer support Windows 8, as Microsoft has also ended support for it on January 10, 2023

Changes:

Credits update. Added missing entries and fixed scrolling issue.

Crash in main menu fixed. This was an issue that happened on most Windows 8 and 8.1 devices. A few clever users have solved this on their own by removing or renaming the file. We have now implemented a fix for this so you no longer have to tinker with the files to get the game running.

Windows 8 no longer supported. The game will still be playable on Windows 8, but we will no longer offer support for Windows 8 specific issues.

Fixed a localisation issue where English text would be displayed when another language is selected.

We're still looking for a solution to the pesky audio bug.

As always, if you encounter any bugs or issues, please create a post in the Bugs/Known Issues section of the forums. For more info, please see this post.

Thank you for playing Lake!